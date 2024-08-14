Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 560.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 288,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,999,000 after purchasing an additional 244,834 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 22,073 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 182,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after buying an additional 13,342 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 383,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,594,000 after buying an additional 139,429 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,269,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.07. 1,287,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,410,091. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.93. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $104.15.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.11.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,835 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

