Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases New Position in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 104,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,000.

NYSEARCA SYFI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,679. AB Short Duration High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $35.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

