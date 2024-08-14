Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 10,824 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 794,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,136,000 after acquiring an additional 125,295 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 228,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% during the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 105,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,443,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $158.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,917,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,335,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $175.39. The stock has a market cap of $381.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.06.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 5th. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

