Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $880,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.95. 1,024,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,501. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $95.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.92.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3086 per share. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.