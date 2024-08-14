Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $715,000 Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,388 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $602,280,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in General Motors by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,211,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,777 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $159,750,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247,050 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $726,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.74. 4,275,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,852,081. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.68. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,093,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.