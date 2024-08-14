Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 27,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 819,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,465,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $1,063,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $3,526,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,563. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.34. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $85.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

