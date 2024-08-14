Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.15 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $451,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 251,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,346,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Finally, Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $1,330,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,853,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $1,330,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,420 shares in the company, valued at $9,853,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,752,067 shares of company stock valued at $787,874,156. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.2 %

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $458.46. 615,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,103. The company has a market cap of $426.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $490.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $447.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $457.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on MA

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.