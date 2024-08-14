Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VYM traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.68. The stock had a trading volume of 280,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,879. The firm has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.28.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

