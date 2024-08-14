Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,493,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 652.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 15,476 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.34. The company had a trading volume of 211,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,101. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.43 and a 1-year high of $239.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

