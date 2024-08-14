Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 31,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

Novartis Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.48. The company had a trading volume of 499,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $113.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.33 and a 200 day moving average of $102.60. The firm has a market cap of $231.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

