Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 4,571 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 66.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth $57,066,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 675.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 699,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,987,000 after buying an additional 609,238 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,730,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,237,000 after buying an additional 345,707 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,755,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,174,000 after buying an additional 328,238 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 429,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,808,000 after acquiring an additional 294,530 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSV traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $90.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,454. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.27 and a 52-week high of $93.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.4205 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

