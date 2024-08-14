Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 1,972 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 39.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,685,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,709 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $443,844,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,892,000 after acquiring an additional 723,549 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,358,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,394,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $815,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

STZ traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.62. 244,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,470. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.50 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.