Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 13,096 Shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,096 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JMOM traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $53.58. The stock had a trading volume of 18,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,044. The company has a market cap of $924.26 million, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.86. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

