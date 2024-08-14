Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE SWK traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.59. The company had a trading volume of 342,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,696. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.26 and a 1-year high of $108.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.61 and a 200 day moving average of $89.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -469.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stanley Black & Decker

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.