Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 1,888 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,131,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,002,000 after buying an additional 178,574 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 40.9% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,208,000 after buying an additional 58,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 49,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHV stock remained flat at $110.31 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,523. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.29. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.4879 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

