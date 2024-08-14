Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 1,571 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the first quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,756,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,275,000 after buying an additional 124,770 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,589,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,857,000 after purchasing an additional 823,036 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,114,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,536 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,584 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,143,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,655,000 after purchasing an additional 340,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.5 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $86.96 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.