Grab Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 11,117 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 103% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,474 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Grab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.02.

Grab Stock Performance

GRAB stock remained flat at $3.37 during midday trading on Wednesday. 5,022,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,813,992. Grab has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Grab had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that Grab will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grab

(Get Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.