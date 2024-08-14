Grab (GRAB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Grab had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.48 million. On average, analysts expect Grab to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GRAB stock opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Grab has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.14 and a beta of 0.81.

GRAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Grab in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Grab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.02.

Grab Company Profile



Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

