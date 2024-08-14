Grab (GRAB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Grab had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.48 million. On average, analysts expect Grab to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Grab Trading Up 3.4 %
GRAB stock opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Grab has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.14 and a beta of 0.81.
Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.
