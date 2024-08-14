Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.60

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.60 and last traded at $46.59, with a volume of 5833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.43.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 128,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 32,786 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 99.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 481,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 571.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 169,654 shares during the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

