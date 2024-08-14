Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Zacks reports. Gold Royalty had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 484.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter.

Gold Royalty Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of GROY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,238. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42. Gold Royalty has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $2.21. The company has a market cap of $218.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GROY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 price target on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Gold Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gold Royalty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Gold Royalty Corp. is based in VANCOUVER, BC.

