Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Up 3.8%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.78 and last traded at $15.77. Approximately 445,591 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,809,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gold Fields

Gold Fields Stock Up 4.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Gold Fields by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.