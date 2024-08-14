Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gogo in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Gogo’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

GOGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Gogo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gogo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

Gogo Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $7.09 on Monday. Gogo has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $901.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.02 million. Gogo had a return on equity of 229.65% and a net margin of 38.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gogo

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Gogo by 67.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Gogo during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

