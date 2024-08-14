GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Hits New 52-Week High at $162.93

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $162.93 and last traded at $160.91, with a volume of 92173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.25.

GoDaddy Trading Up 1.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.14.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 363.95% and a net margin of 41.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $72,221.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,947.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $72,221.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,947.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $420,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,473 shares in the company, valued at $15,340,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,413 shares of company stock worth $6,931,096. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

