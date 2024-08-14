Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Globant from $279.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Globant from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Globant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.28.

NYSE:GLOB traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $189.97. 465,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,809. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.21 and its 200-day moving average is $193.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. Globant has a 1-year low of $151.68 and a 1-year high of $251.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $571.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.72 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Globant will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the second quarter worth about $31,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 15,800.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

