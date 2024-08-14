Global X Wind Energy ETF (NASDAQ:WNDY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in July

Global X Wind Energy ETF (NASDAQ:WNDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Global X Wind Energy ETF Trading Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ WNDY traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $12.52. 1,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.76. Global X Wind Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $14.55.
Global X Wind Energy ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
About Global X Wind Energy ETF
The Global X Wind Energy ETF (WNDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Wind Energy index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of global wind energy companies screened for UN Global Compact principles compliance. WNDY was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.
