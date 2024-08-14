Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Hook Partners LP raised its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 76.0% in the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,833,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,860,000 after buying an additional 791,818 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 9,342.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,114,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,867,000 after buying an additional 1,102,933 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 814,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,468,000 after buying an additional 28,422 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 628,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,613,000 after purchasing an additional 47,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 581,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter.

URA traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,989. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $33.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

