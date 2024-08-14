Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the July 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Alternative Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 61,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 21,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 43,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

ALTY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.46. 508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,790. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Alternative Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th.

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

