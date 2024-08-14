Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Global Cord Blood Stock Performance
Global Cord Blood stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36. Global Cord Blood has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.50.
About Global Cord Blood
