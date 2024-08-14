Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gladstone Land stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Gladstone Land Trading Down 0.1 %

LANDO traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,319. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $22.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.48.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

About Gladstone Land

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

