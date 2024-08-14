Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Up 5%

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.35. 216,467 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 550,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GETY shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Getty Images from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on Getty Images from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.66.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Getty Images had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $229.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.42 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Getty Images news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 32,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $106,515.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,211,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,759.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 32,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $106,515.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,211,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,759.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kjelti Wilkes Kellough sold 8,273 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $26,721.79. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 246,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,378 shares of company stock valued at $262,851 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Getty Images by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Getty Images during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

