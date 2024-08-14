Getaround (NYSE:GETR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Getaround (NYSE:GETR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06, Zacks reports. Getaround had a negative net margin of 155.92% and a negative return on equity of 3,722.93%. The business had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.52 million.
Getaround Price Performance
Shares of GETR remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 49,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20. Getaround has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.56. The company has a market cap of $6.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.99.
About Getaround
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Getaround
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Serve Robotics Is Serving Up a Selling Opportunity
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Defying the Market: 3 Mega-Cap Stocks Soaring to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Getaround Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getaround and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.