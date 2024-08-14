Genius Group (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, August 16th

Shares of Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, August 16th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, August 15th.
Genius Group Stock Performance
GNS opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Genius Group has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $2.48.
Genius Group Company Profile
