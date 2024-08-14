Gemmer Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.1% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 4,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.87. 25,421,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,709,449. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $228.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.09.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

