Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 66 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $296.82. 961,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,680. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $224.41 and a 1 year high of $309.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $297.70 and a 200 day moving average of $287.05.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

