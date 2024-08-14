Gemmer Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,030 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 73.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $7,017,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $965,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at $3,666,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ IBIT traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.64. 20,045,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,681,406. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average of $35.46. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $41.99.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.