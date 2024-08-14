Gemmer Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,209 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 992,444 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,540,197,000 after buying an additional 347,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,311,070,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,802,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,050,363,000 after buying an additional 195,670 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after buying an additional 971,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $350.07. 6,329,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,424,796. The company has a market capitalization of $347.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $348.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $374.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.