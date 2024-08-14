Gemmer Asset Management LLC Makes New $361,000 Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.42.

AMT traded down $2.92 on Tuesday, hitting $222.62. 5,449,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,382. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $236.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.26 and a 200-day moving average of $195.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.61%.

In other American Tower news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,223,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,227 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,458. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

