Gemmer Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE MA traded up $3.67 on Tuesday, hitting $459.36. 1,815,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,501,432. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $447.23 and a 200 day moving average of $457.64. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The company has a market capitalization of $427.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.55.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total value of $2,330,039.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,782,397.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,894,067 shares of company stock worth $852,731,236. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

