Gemmer Asset Management LLC Buys 438 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.12. 3,925,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,102,062. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.31. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $100.89.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

