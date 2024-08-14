Gemmer Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 681,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 5.6% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $52,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 90,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 78,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,778. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.62.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

