Gemmer Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 2.7% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $24,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Rebalance LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,656,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,892,000 after acquiring an additional 55,848 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,557,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,137,000 after purchasing an additional 103,234 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 2,206,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,857,000 after purchasing an additional 21,689 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,125,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,333,000 after buying an additional 43,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,921,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,289,000 after buying an additional 22,419 shares during the period.

SCHB traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $62.74. The stock had a trading volume of 563,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,406. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.77. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $65.57.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

