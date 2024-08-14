Gemmer Asset Management LLC Acquires 289 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $7.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $364.18. 1,001,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,957. The stock has a market cap of $125.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $370.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.28. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.