Gearbox Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4.78 Million (GEAR)

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Gearbox Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.78 million and $482,675.20 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gearbox Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Gearbox Protocol has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gearbox Protocol Token Profile

Gearbox Protocol launched on December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/gearbox-protocol. The official website for Gearbox Protocol is gearbox.fi. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol.

Buying and Selling Gearbox Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,477,455,824.864926 in circulation. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.00639143 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $484,045.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gearbox Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gearbox Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gearbox Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

