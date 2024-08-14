GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

Investment analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.68% from the stock’s previous close.

GEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.83.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $179.65 on Monday. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $185.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $25,000.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

