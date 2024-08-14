Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock Holdings Increased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2,040.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,974,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,277,999,000 after purchasing an additional 60,786 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,826,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,555,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $741,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,208,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $545,353,000 after buying an additional 52,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 920,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,344,000 after buying an additional 143,556 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.55, for a total value of $783,520.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,825 shares in the company, valued at $9,229,528.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,809 shares of company stock worth $17,720,941. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

IT traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $478.67. The stock had a trading volume of 491,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.61 and a 1-year high of $509.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $456.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.63.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IT. Wells Fargo & Company raised Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $521.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

