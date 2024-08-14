Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $10,989,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE IT traded down $2.06 on Wednesday, hitting $477.76. 92,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,946. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.61 and a twelve month high of $509.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $456.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Insider Activity

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 12,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.84, for a total value of $6,099,476.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,228,502.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 12,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.84, for a total value of $6,099,476.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,389 shares in the company, valued at $577,228,502.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,809 shares of company stock worth $17,720,941. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $521.00.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

