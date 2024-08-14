Gala Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $611.70 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last seven days, Gala has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Gala token can currently be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Gala has a market cap of $611.70 million and approximately $67.88 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gala alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Gala

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,993,760,315 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,173,569,138 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.com. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.