FY2026 EPS Estimates for Enerflex Ltd. Increased by Raymond James (NYSE:EFXT)

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enerflex in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Enerflex had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.20 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Acumen Capital upgraded Enerflex to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Enerflex Price Performance

EFXT opened at $5.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Enerflex has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $6.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $741.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerflex

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerflex by 17,674.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Enerflex during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Enerflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Enerflex by 117.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Enerflex by 24.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.87%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

