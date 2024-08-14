FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Under Armour, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Under Armour in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UAA

Under Armour Trading Up 3.3 %

UAA opened at $8.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.67. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,154,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,634 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,944,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 101.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.