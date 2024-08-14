FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX) Issued By Bloom Burton

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Free Report) – Analysts at Bloom Burton cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centric Health in a research note issued on Friday, August 9th. Bloom Burton analyst D. Martin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for Centric Health’s FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.
Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Centric Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
Centric Health Stock Performance
